Head of Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency is behind transfer of military personnel to border of Ukraine by civilian aeroplanes

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 30 March 2023, 17:15
Head of Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency is behind transfer of military personnel to border of Ukraine by civilian aeroplanes

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has served a notice of suspicion to Alexander Neradko, Head of Rosaviatsia [Federal Air Transport Agency – ed.], who provided civilian aeroplanes to transfer the Russian military to the contact line.

Source: SSU

Details: As a result of investigative actions, the evidence base was collected against Alexander Neradko, Head of the Federal Air Transport Agency of the Russian Federation.

The sanctioned head of Rosaviatsia assisted the Ministry of Defence of the aggressor country in deploying occupying groups towards the state border of Ukraine and into the territory of annexed Crimea.

In order to do so, he engaged four Russian airlines, which provided their aeroplanes to transport Russian military personnel, weapons and ammunition.

Between late September and November of 2022, with Neradko's assistance, the Russian army transported over 3,000 soldiers and a large amount of ammunition to the Platov airport in Russia’s Rostov Oblast and Simferopol airport in annexed Crimea.

Later, the occupying units were involved in hostilities against the Ukrainian Defence Forces on the country’s east and south fronts.

Based on the evidence gathered, SSU investigators served notice of suspicion under Art. 27.5 and Art. 437.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (planning, preparation, initiation and conduct of an aggressive war) on Neradko.

Руководителю Росавиации Александру Нерадько сообщено заочно о подозрении
Head of Rosaviatsia Alexander Neradko was served with a notice of suspicion in absentia
IMAGE FROM THE SSU'S TELEGRAM

The Russian official faces up to 15 years in prison.

