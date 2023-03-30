All Sections
Investigation identifies soldier, "Kadyrov's nephew", who shot forensic expert in Izium

Thursday, 30 March 2023, 18:45

Investigators from the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) have identified a Russian soldier suspected of killing forensic expert Fedir Zdebskyi in occupied Izium in May 2022. 

Source: Text of notice of suspicion, Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: According to the SSU, the person in question is Ahmed Duduev, a 26-year-old native of Dagestan, a soldier from the 27th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 1st Tank Army of the Western Military District of the Russian Armed Forces. The issue of putting the suspect on the international wanted list is currently being resolved.

Quote: "Duduev Ahmed is reasonably suspected of violating the laws and customs of war, which are stipulated by international treaties."     

Background: 

  • Ukrainska Pravda covered this story in more detail last autumn. Then we learned the name of the alleged killer and the unit in which he served.
  • Witnesses told UP that on 7 May, during the occupation of Izium, a military man named Ahmed, who introduced himself as "Kadyrov's nephew," entered the local morgue. Local medical forensics expert Zdebskyi said during a conversation with the occupier that "no one was waiting for them here." After that, Ahmed started beating Zdebskyi, fired four shots into the ceiling and eventually shot him dead.  

