Russia wants to get weapons from North Korea in exchange for food

European PravdaThursday, 30 March 2023, 20:42

John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House, said on Thursday that the Russian Federation is seeking to obtain munitions from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, possibly offering food in return.

Source: European Pravda, citing Politico

Details: According to Kirby, Russia is seeking more ammunition from the DPRK to intensify its military operations in Ukraine. He added that Moscow would likely send food in exchange for North Korean munitions.  

"We remain concerned that North Korea will provide further support and Russia’s military operations against Ukraine and we have new information that Russia is actively seeking to acquire additional munitions from North Korea," he said.

It should be noted that the supply of weapons to Russia from North Korea was first discussed last year.

In early November 2022, it became known that the United States accused North Korea of secretly supplying Russia with a significant number of artillery shells for use in the war in Ukraine and attempting to conceal these supplies. According to intelligence reports, the ammunition is allegedly being shipped to countries in the Middle East or North Africa but is actually destined for Russia.

In December, a senior US official said that the Wagner PMC, which is involved in the war in Ukraine, took delivery of weapons from North Korea last month. The DPRK denied all these allegations.

