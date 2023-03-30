Ukraine's Defence Minister "test drives" US-made Stryker and Cougar armoured vehicles

Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine’s Defence Minister, has shared a video in which he "test drives" Stryker and Cougar armoured vehicles, which the US handed over to Ukraine.

Source: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Details: Reznikov shared a video in which he took Stryker and Cougar vehicles "for a test drive". He thanked US President Joe Biden, US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin, and all Americans for their support.

Quote from Reznikov: "US Strykers and Cougars are now in the capable hands of Ukrainian Air Assault Forces. Took them for a test drive. I’m glad that the best soldiers in the world are getting the best vehicles from our partners. They will bring us closer to victory."

Background:

On 29 March, Reznikov posted a video showing German Marder infantry fighting vehicles that have recently arrived in Ukraine.

On 27 March, Reznikov tried out the new supply of military equipment from international partners for Ukrainian air assault troops.

