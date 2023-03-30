Ukraine's Defence Minister "test drives" US-made Stryker and Cougar armoured vehicles
Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine’s Defence Minister, has shared a video in which he "test drives" Stryker and Cougar armoured vehicles, which the US handed over to Ukraine.
Source: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine
Details: Reznikov shared a video in which he took Stryker and Cougar vehicles "for a test drive". He thanked US President Joe Biden, US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin, and all Americans for their support.
Quote from Reznikov: "US Strykers and Cougars are now in the capable hands of Ukrainian Air Assault Forces. Took them for a test drive. I’m glad that the best soldiers in the world are getting the best vehicles from our partners. They will bring us closer to victory."
Background:
- On 29 March, Reznikov posted a video showing German Marder infantry fighting vehicles that have recently arrived in Ukraine.
- On 27 March, Reznikov tried out the new supply of military equipment from international partners for Ukrainian air assault troops.
