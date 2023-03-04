All Sections
President of European Parliament says it is "good to come back to Ukraine"

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 4 March 2023, 00:02
President of European Parliament says it is good to come back to Ukraine

Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, has arrived in Ukraine on an official visit.

Source: Metsola on Twitter; Ruslan Stefanchuk, Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s parliament), on Facebook

Quote from Metsola: "Good to be back in Ukraine.

With those brave people who inspired the world.

With those heroes who refuse to give in.

With those who sacrificed everything for our values.

With Europeans whose home is in our European Union."

Details: Metsola tweeted about her visit in both Ukrainian and English.

Ruslan Stefanchuk posted about his meeting with Metsola on Facebook.

Quote from Stefanchuk: "I was glad to meet President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola. I thanked her for her personal efforts and leadership in advocacy."

"I also discussed sanctions against the [Russian Federation] with her. We have to stop all possibilities of circumventing these sanctions!"

"We touched on China’s so-called ‘peace deal’ proposal. I stressed that we have the peace formula proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

And we urge the world to support that initiative."

