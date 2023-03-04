All Sections
Russians fire more than 100 shells on two areas in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damage reported

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 4 March 2023, 01:48
Russian forces have attacked two hromadas in the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with heavy artillery and MLRS, causing damage. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.] 

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Over 100 shells per day. The enemy hit Nikopol district with heavy artillery and MLRS. They [the shells – ed.] landed in Marganets and Myrove hromadas. No casualties [occurred], but there is damage."

Details: Lysak noted that Marganets hromada "was hit the most".

A social institution, 17 private houses, 12 outbuildings, a car, a gas pipeline and a power line were damaged there.

The Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration added that rescue workers continue to examine the affected areas and ascertain the aftermath of the attack.

