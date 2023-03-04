Russians fire more than 100 shells on two areas in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damage reported

Russian forces have attacked two hromadas in the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with heavy artillery and MLRS, causing damage. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.]

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Over 100 shells per day. The enemy hit Nikopol district with heavy artillery and MLRS. They [the shells – ed.] landed in Marganets and Myrove hromadas. No casualties [occurred], but there is damage."

Advertisement:

Details: Lysak noted that Marganets hromada "was hit the most".

A social institution, 17 private houses, 12 outbuildings, a car, a gas pipeline and a power line were damaged there.

The Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration added that rescue workers continue to examine the affected areas and ascertain the aftermath of the attack.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!