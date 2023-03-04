All Sections
Russian forces shell Nikopol in morning, causing destruction

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 4 March 2023, 08:00

Russian forces deployed artillery to shell the Nikopol district (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast) on the night of 3–4 March and in the morning of 4 March, causing destruction.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "The aggressor has once again attacked the Nikopol district. The Marhanets hromada came under fire last night. In the morning, so did Nikopol. There has been destruction." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a city, town or village and its adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: Lysak said that the premises of a private business, four houses, a power line, and two outbuildings were damaged in Nikopol. One of the outbuildings caught fire, which was extinguished by emergency workers.

"All consequences of the attacks have yet to be confirmed. Emergency workers are inspecting areas that have been hit by the Russian army," Lysak added.

