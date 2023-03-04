All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian Volunteer Corps coordinated operation in Russia's Bryansk Oblast with Ukraine – movement's leader

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 4 March 2023, 11:29

Denis Nikitin, the commander of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC), has said that the Ukrainian authorities were aware of the RVC's operation in Bryansk Oblast, Russia.

Source: Nikitin in an interview with the Financial Times

Details: Nikitin said that the operation was allegedly "agreed [with Ukrainian authorities], otherwise it couldn’t have happened."

Quote: "How do you imagine that I passed through the dark of night there? There are mined bridges, there are cameras, heat-seeking drones, there are hidden open observation points. If I did not co-ordinate it with anyone [in Ukraine’s military – FT] ... 

I think we would simply be destroyed."

More details: Nikitin stated that about 45 people took part in the operation, many of them members of a partisan underground network in Russia.

He also said that there was indeed a firefight in one of the villages, but, as movement’s leader states, he was not aware of any civilian casualties.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Quote: "They have felt how defenceless they are. We were running around and working in a border zone that should be under the strictest protection.

The main thing was to remind Russians that you don’t have to live in shackles, put up with and participate in someone else’s war carrying out someone else’s will. You can and must take up arms. We will support everyone who wants to remove these Kremlin usurpers from power."

Background: 

  • On the morning of 2 March 2023, the governor of Russia's Bryansk Oblast that borders Ukraine, reported that a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group allegedly had entered the region, took local civilians hostage and shot at a car.
  • This information was quickly spread by propaganda media outlets, but controversial details had been posted then. Amidst this, rumours surfaced that Putin would hold an emergency meeting of his Security Council, but his press service denied this.
  • At the same time, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported that the situation on the border with Russia was under control, and the information suggesting that there is some "Ukrainian reconnaissance and sabotage group" on the territory of the Russian Federation was an information provocation of the aggressor country.
  • Later, the so-called Russian Volunteer Corps declared that it was not a "Ukrainian reconnaissance and sabotage group", but their soldiers who entered the territory of the Russian Federation on 2 March to show that free Russian people with weapons in their hands can fight against Putin's regime.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Ukraine sees some of the most significant results in Bakhmut since start of war

"We will find the killers": Zelenskyy reacts to video of Ukrainian serviceman being shot

Zelenskyy makes series of dismissals in Security Service of Ukraine top management

Russians conduct 130 strikes on Ukrainian Armed Forces positions near Bakhmut in 24 hours

"People were lying on the road, slowly dying": notices of suspicion served for shooting evacuation convoy in Irpin

Russian soldiers execute Ukrainian PoW after he says "Glory to Ukraine"

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:56
Ukrainian border guards share footage of Wagner Group fighters being eliminated in Bakhmut
23:21
Ukraine is privately asking US for cluster munitions for drone use
23:04
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sees some of the most significant results in Bakhmut since start of war
22:24
"We will find the killers": Zelenskyy reacts to video of Ukrainian serviceman being shot
21:43
Security Council Secretary assures that there is no question of Bakhmut's siege
21:27
Russia loses 5 times more soldiers than Ukraine in battles for Bakhmut – CNN
21:12
Kuleba calls on International Criminal Court prosecutor to investigate shooting of Ukrainian PoW
21:06
Ammunition and responsibility for Russia: Kuleba spoke about what he discussed with leaders of German SDP
20:53
Ukraine's Security Service to investigate shooting of Ukrainian soldier
20:49
The General Staff: The occupiers set up a military medical commission in a hotel in Kadiivka - the wounded are being returned to the front
All News