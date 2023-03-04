All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia's losses amount to 200,000 people, 1800 officers killed and wounded – Supreme Allied Commander Europe

European PravdaSaturday, 4 March 2023, 11:17
Russia's losses amount to 200,000 people, 1800 officers killed and wounded – Supreme Allied Commander Europe

Over 200,000 Russian soldiers and more than 1,800 officers have been either killed or wounded since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine last February.

Source: Christopher Cavoli, Supreme Allied Commander Europe, as reported by European Pravda, citing Spiegel

Details: Cavoli spoke as a guest of honour at a traditional dinner at Hamburg City Hall and said that "the scale of this war is unbelievable."

Advertisement:

As he states, Russia has lost more than 2,000 tanks and the Russian forces fire over 23,000 artillery shells a day on average.

Cavoli said that after Russia's attack on Ukraine, NATO must adapt to the new reality.

"If someone comes with a tank, you had better have a tank too. However, one of the lessons of the Cold War is that the accuracy of weapons is what matters. In addition, the production capacity of the defence industry is important. The war is won by the one capable of producing most rapidly," he said.

At the same time, the NATO general emphasised the importance of civilian leadership: "We have learned from this conflict that civilian leadership is absolutely essential. It can mobilise a nation and inspire partners."

Earlier, the media reported that on the eve of the summer NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, a dispute is brewing over Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's suggestion to increase defence spending by individual countries.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Ukrainian counterpart – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Ukrainian counterpart – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
All News
Advertisement: