Crimean activist recounts how FSB beat "apology" to Putin and Russian army out of him

Bohdan Ziza, an activist and street artist from Yevpatoriia [a city in Crimea – ed.], who has been arrested on charges of "terrorism", has recounted how the FSB employees beat him up to make him apologise on camera, multiple times.

Source: Ziza in a comment to Krym.Realii

Quote from Ziza: "I will probably surprise you, but there are at least five videos of my 'apology'. The first one got into the media, the second one is in the criminal case materials, and several others were rejected [by the FSB themselves – ed.].

The FSB employees film it themselves. At first, they calmly ask to say everything they need on camera. Then, when you refuse, they start threatening and convincing you."

Details: Ziza has said that the FSB needs these recordings at least to intimidate the population and simulate support for the Kremlin.

The political prisoner has pointed out that the FSB does not care about means of persuasion anymore – almost every political prisoner is beat up and tortured.

Quote from Ziza: "As for my situation, they have forced me to record one video first that they sent to some chief for verification. Then another one, after the chief told them I was not very sincere.

I have intentionally not shown any emotions, so they beat me up again. I am not a good actor, and they changed the lines every time. So, I needed to apologise to the Russian army, and then to Putin."

