All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Crimean activist recounts how FSB beat "apology" to Putin and Russian army out of him

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 4 March 2023, 14:58
Crimean activist recounts how FSB beat apology to Putin and Russian army out of him

Bohdan Ziza, an activist and street artist from Yevpatoriia [a city in Crimea – ed.], who has been arrested on charges of "terrorism", has recounted how the FSB employees beat him up to make him apologise on camera, multiple times. 

Source: Ziza in a comment to Krym.Realii

Quote from Ziza: "I will probably surprise you, but there are at least five videos of my 'apology'. The first one got into the media, the second one is in the criminal case materials, and several others were rejected [by the FSB themselves – ed.].

Advertisement:

The FSB employees film it themselves. At first, they calmly ask to say everything they need on camera. Then, when you refuse, they start threatening and convincing you."

Details: Ziza has said that the FSB needs these recordings at least to intimidate the population and simulate support for the Kremlin.

The political prisoner has pointed out that the FSB does not care about means of persuasion anymore – almost every political prisoner is beat up and tortured.

Quote from Ziza: "As for my situation, they have forced me to record one video first that they sent to some chief for verification. Then another one, after the chief told them I was not very sincere. 

I have intentionally not shown any emotions, so they beat me up again. I am not a good actor, and they changed the lines every time. So, I needed to apologise to the Russian army, and then to Putin."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Ukrainian counterpart – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Ukrainian counterpart – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
All News
Advertisement: