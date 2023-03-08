All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UN Secretary General arrives in Kyiv

European PravdaWednesday, 8 March 2023, 09:01
UN Secretary General arrives in Kyiv

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has arrived on a visit to Ukraine.

This was announced by his spokesman Stephane Dujarric, answering questions from the dpa news agency, as reported by European Pravda with reference to Tagesschau.

The UN Secretary General arrived in the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv, at night.

During his third visit to Ukraine since the beginning of the war, the 73-year-old Guterres will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to negotiate the continuation of the grain deal.

The contract for the export of Ukrainian grain through the Russian-controlled Black Sea expires on 18 March, and the UN is insisting on another extension.

Earlier, media outlets reported that Ukraine has started online negotiations with partners regarding the continuation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, aimed at ensuring that Kyiv can continue supplying grain to world markets.

The initiative was launched last July and was extended in November, with the mediation of the United Nations and Türkiye. It expires on 18 March, unless an extension is agreed upon.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, said on Sunday that Ankara is making a lot of efforts to extend the grain deal.

Russia has stated that they will agree to the extension of the Black Sea Grain Agreement only if the interests of their own agricultural producers are taken into account.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

First Ukrainian crews complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Spain

International Criminal Court to start two war crimes proceedings against Russia

Russia considers raising conscription age to enlist more people within next 2 years

Chinese President plans to speak with Zelenskyy

Hero Matsiievskyi executed for saying "Glory to Ukraine!" was Moldovan citizen

Wagnerites trying to break through to central Bakhmut, attacking from several directions

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:37
Ukrainian military complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Germany
20:01
Bomb disposal experts and civilian injured by Russian munitions in Kherson Oblast: one killed
19:38
Russia ready to extend grain agreement, but only for 60 days
19:31
First Ukrainian crews complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Spain
19:26
Ukraine's Armed Forces show what settlement near Bakhmut looks like after fighting
19:07
150 Wagner Group fighters hospitalised in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast
18:53
France succeeded in changing its attitude toward Ukraine
18:36
Russia attacks towns in Donetsk Oblast with Uragan MLRS, killing and injuring civilians
18:30
Ukraine's defence forces repel Russian assaults on Bakhmut front, fighting continues in Bakhmut – General Staff report
18:26
Journalist Yesypenko, imprisoned in Crimea, is not allowed to communicate with his family
All News