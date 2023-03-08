All Sections
UN Secretary General arrives in Kyiv

European PravdaWednesday, 8 March 2023, 08:01
UN Secretary General arrives in Kyiv

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has arrived on a visit to Ukraine.

This was announced by his spokesman Stephane Dujarric, answering questions from the dpa news agency, as reported by European Pravda with reference to Tagesschau.

The UN Secretary General arrived in the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv, at night.

During his third visit to Ukraine since the beginning of the war, the 73-year-old Guterres will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to negotiate the continuation of the grain deal.

The contract for the export of Ukrainian grain through the Russian-controlled Black Sea expires on 18 March, and the UN is insisting on another extension.

Earlier, media outlets reported that Ukraine has started online negotiations with partners regarding the continuation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, aimed at ensuring that Kyiv can continue supplying grain to world markets.

The initiative was launched last July and was extended in November, with the mediation of the United Nations and Türkiye. It expires on 18 March, unless an extension is agreed upon.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, said on Sunday that Ankara is making a lot of efforts to extend the grain deal.

Russia has stated that they will agree to the extension of the Black Sea Grain Agreement only if the interests of their own agricultural producers are taken into account.

