2 Shahed UAVs destroyed overnight – Air Force

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 8 March 2023, 09:31
The Ukrainian Air Force has destroyed two Shahed-131/136 Iranian-made kamikaze drones which the occupiers deployed to attack Ukraine on the night of 7-8 March.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force, on Telegram

Quote from Air Force: "The air defence forces have destroyed two Shahed-131/136 Iranian-made kamikaze drones, which the occupiers deployed to attack Ukraine from the north at midnight on 7-8 March."

According to Sumy Oblast Military Administration, one Shahed was downed over the territory of Shostka district.

Background: A total of 2,098 Russian operational-tactical UAVs have been destroyed since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Advertisement: