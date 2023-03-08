All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


2 Shahed UAVs destroyed overnight – Air Force

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 8 March 2023, 10:31
2 Shahed UAVs destroyed overnight – Air Force

The Ukrainian Air Force has destroyed two Shahed-131/136 Iranian-made kamikaze drones which the occupiers deployed to attack Ukraine on the night of 7-8 March.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force, on Telegram

Quote from Air Force: "The air defence forces have destroyed two Shahed-131/136 Iranian-made kamikaze drones, which the occupiers deployed to attack Ukraine from the north at midnight on 7-8 March."

According to Sumy Oblast Military Administration, one Shahed was downed over the territory of Shostka district.

Background: A total of 2,098 Russian operational-tactical UAVs have been destroyed since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

First Ukrainian crews complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Spain

International Criminal Court to start two war crimes proceedings against Russia

Russia considers raising conscription age to enlist more people within next 2 years

Chinese President plans to speak with Zelenskyy

Hero Matsiievskyi executed for saying "Glory to Ukraine!" was Moldovan citizen

Wagnerites trying to break through to central Bakhmut, attacking from several directions

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:37
Ukrainian military complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Germany
20:01
Bomb disposal experts and civilian injured by Russian munitions in Kherson Oblast: one killed
19:38
Russia ready to extend grain agreement, but only for 60 days
19:31
First Ukrainian crews complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Spain
19:26
Ukraine's Armed Forces show what settlement near Bakhmut looks like after fighting
19:07
150 Wagner Group fighters hospitalised in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast
18:53
France succeeded in changing its attitude toward Ukraine
18:36
Russia attacks towns in Donetsk Oblast with Uragan MLRS, killing and injuring civilians
18:30
Ukraine's defence forces repel Russian assaults on Bakhmut front, fighting continues in Bakhmut – General Staff report
18:26
Journalist Yesypenko, imprisoned in Crimea, is not allowed to communicate with his family
All News