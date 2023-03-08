2 Shahed UAVs destroyed overnight – Air Force
Wednesday, 8 March 2023, 09:31
The Ukrainian Air Force has destroyed two Shahed-131/136 Iranian-made kamikaze drones which the occupiers deployed to attack Ukraine on the night of 7-8 March.
Source: Ukrainian Air Force, on Telegram
Quote from Air Force: "The air defence forces have destroyed two Shahed-131/136 Iranian-made kamikaze drones, which the occupiers deployed to attack Ukraine from the north at midnight on 7-8 March."
According to Sumy Oblast Military Administration, one Shahed was downed over the territory of Shostka district.
Background: A total of 2,098 Russian operational-tactical UAVs have been destroyed since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
