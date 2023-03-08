Ukrainian defenders kill 700 more occupiers and destroy 4 tanks

Ukrainian defenders have killed 700 more Russian occupiers and destroyed 4 tanks, 9 armoured combat vehicles and other equipment over the course of the last day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 8 March 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 155,530 (+700) military personnel,

3,436 (+4) tanks,

6,723 (+9) armoured combat vehicles,

2,463 (+7) artillery systems,

488 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,

253 (+0) air defence systems,

303 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,

289 (+0) helicopters,

2,098 (+3) operational-tactical UAVs,

873 (+0) cruise missiles,

18 (+0) ships/boats,

5,330 (+7) vehicles and tankers,

236 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

