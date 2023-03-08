All Sections
Ukrainian defenders kill 700 more occupiers and destroy 4 tanks

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 8 March 2023, 06:55
Ukrainian defenders kill 700 more occupiers and destroy 4 tanks

Ukrainian defenders have killed 700 more Russian occupiers and destroyed 4 tanks, 9 armoured combat vehicles and other equipment over the course of the last day. 

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 8 March 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 155,530 (+700) military personnel,
  • 3,436 (+4) tanks,
  • 6,723 (+9) armoured combat vehicles,
  • 2,463 (+7) artillery systems,
  • 488 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,
  • 253 (+0) air defence systems,
  • 303 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,
  • 289 (+0) helicopters,
  • 2,098 (+3) operational-tactical UAVs,
  • 873 (+0) cruise missiles,
  • 18 (+0) ships/boats,
  • 5,330 (+7) vehicles and tankers,
  • 236 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

