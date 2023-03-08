Ukrainian defenders kill 700 more occupiers and destroy 4 tanks
Wednesday, 8 March 2023, 06:55
Ukrainian defenders have killed 700 more Russian occupiers and destroyed 4 tanks, 9 armoured combat vehicles and other equipment over the course of the last day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 8 March 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 155,530 (+700) military personnel,
- 3,436 (+4) tanks,
- 6,723 (+9) armoured combat vehicles,
- 2,463 (+7) artillery systems,
- 488 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,
- 253 (+0) air defence systems,
- 303 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,
- 289 (+0) helicopters,
- 2,098 (+3) operational-tactical UAVs,
- 873 (+0) cruise missiles,
- 18 (+0) ships/boats,
- 5,330 (+7) vehicles and tankers,
- 236 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The data is being confirmed.
