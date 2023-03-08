All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Kyiv Oblast reveals details of Liut (Fury) Brigade's training

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 8 March 2023, 16:49
Kyiv Oblast reveals details of Liut (Fury) Brigade's training

Members of the Liut (Fury) Assault Brigade of Ukraine’s National Police, which is part of the recently established Offensive Guard, are currently training at one of the training grounds in Kyiv Oblast. The Kyiv Oblast State Administration shared photos from the training.

Source: Kyiv Oblast State Administration

Details: The Kyiv Oblast State Administration said that there are several women among the brigade’s newcomers. During peacetime, some were doctors, some were entrepreneurs, and one was a mixed martial arts practitioner.

Advertisement:
 

Dmytro Nazarenko, Acting Head of the Kyiv Oblast State Administration, and Andrii Niebytov, Head of Ukraine’s National Police, were present during the training. They observed practical classes on shooting and tactical medicine and a class on the theory of weapon handling.

The training consists of three phases: general military, specialised, and group work.

 

Quote from Nazarenko: "In Kyiv Oblast, [new members] are actively joining all eight Offensive Guard brigades. Before joining the country’s defence forces, each newcomer undergoes a medical examination and a training course. I have personally observed this process in action in the Liut (Fury) Brigade. I was reassured that the volunteers are highly motivated and physically fit."

 

More details: The Kyiv Oblast State Administration said that Ukrainian citizens can join the National Guards, National Police and State Border Guards Service brigades – Stalevyi Kordon (Steel Border), Chervona Kalyna (Red Guelder Rose), Liut (Fury), Rubizh (Boundary), Spartan, Kara-Dag (named after a mountain in Crimea), Burevii (Storm) and Azov – choosing among them one that they feel particularly drawn to.

The oblast state administration also shared the addresses of the Kyiv Oblast Administrative Services Centres, where volunteers can sign up to join the brigades. 

 

Background: In early February, Ukraine announced the creation of eight assault brigades as part of the new Offensive Guard set up in preparation for the liberation of Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts, and Crimea, from the Russian occupation.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Ukrainian counterpart – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Ukrainian counterpart – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
All News
Advertisement: