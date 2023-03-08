All Sections
We hope that Georgia will be in EU – Zelenskyy thanks Georgians for singing Ukraine's national anthem in Tbilisi

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 8 March 2023, 22:05
We hope that Georgia will be in EU – Zelenskyy thanks Georgians for singing Ukraine's national anthem in Tbilisi

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has voiced solidarity with the protesters in Georgia and stressed that Ukraine wants Georgia to become an EU member.

Source: Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote: "I want to thank everyone who has been holding Ukrainian flags in the squares and streets of Georgia these days. I want to thank you for our national anthem, which was heard in Tbilisi. This is respect for Ukraine, and I want to express my sincere respect for Georgia.

There is no Ukrainian who would not wish success to our fellow Georgia. Democratic success. European success.

We want to be in the European Union, and we will be. We want Georgia to be in the European Union, and I am sure it will be. We want Moldova to be in the European Union, and I am sure it will be. All of the free nations of Europe deserve this."

Background: 

  • The Georgian parliament unexpectedly passed a law on "foreign agents" in the first reading, similar to Russian legislation aimed at limiting Western influence. This sparked spontaneous protests and clashes near the country’s parliament, during which police sprayed tear gas and later used water cannons to disperse the rally. More than 60 people were detained.
  • The opposition then vowed to move to daily protests "until victory". Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili supported the protesters.
  • On 8 March, a new large rally gathered in front of the parliament in Tbilisi, where the Ukrainian national anthem was played.

