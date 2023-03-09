Russians hit Nikopol injuring six people

The Russians have deployed heavy artillery and Grad multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) to attack Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injuring six people, including two children.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Nikopol district came under enemy fire from heavy artillery and Grad MLRS. The Russians targeted Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka hromadas and the city of Nikopol. Six people have been wounded, including two children. [Hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]."

Details: Lysak has clarified that all the casualties are in the city of Nikopol. They are an 11-year-old girl, a 10-year-old boy, three women and a man aged between 40 and 74. All of the injured are in moderate condition.

Moreover, 24 private houses have been damaged in the city. One of them caught fire, and search and rescue teams put the fire out.

The oblast military administration has also reported that 7 outbuildings, 20 solar panels, 4 power transmission lines and 2 gas pipelines were damaged.

