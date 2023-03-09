Russians strike energy infrastructure facility in Odesa Oblast

An energy infrastructure facility has been hit during a missile attack on Odesa Oblast.

Source: Maksym Marchenko, Head of the Odesa Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "During a massive missile attack, missiles struck an energy infrastructure facility in the oblast, and residential buildings were also damaged."

Details: Marchenko stated that power supply is currently being restricted in the oblast.

He also said that "the air defence units have shot down some missiles."

"Combat operations are underway; the second wave[of attacks] is expected right now, so I urge the residents of the oblast to stay in shelters!", Marchenko added.

