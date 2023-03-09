All Sections
One killed and several wounded in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast due to Russian attack

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 9 March 2023, 08:35
Russian forces have attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones and missiles; they also kept shelling peaceful settlements, killing a civilian and wounding two more.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Preliminarily, one person was killed, [and] two were wounded due to this large-scale attack."

"A 34-year-old man was killed in artillery shelling. A 28-year-old woman and a 19-year-old boy were wounded. They were hospitalised. Enemy attacks caused several fires in the [Nikopol – ed.] district."

Details: Lysak reported that the strikes occurred in the Dnipro, Pavlohrad, Kryvyi Rih and Nikopol districts.

In total, defenders from Air Command Skhid (East) shot down seven Russian missiles over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Energy infrastructure facilities and industrial enterprises have been damaged in the attack. Serious damage and fires have been reported.

In addition, Russian forces continued their artillery attacks. They hit the Nikopol district, including Chervonohryhorivka hromada [administrative units designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] and the city of Nikopol. In total, they fired almost 40 projectiles.

