Activity by Russian Aerospace Forces helicopters spotted in Belarus

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 9 March 2023, 12:39

Helicopters from the Russian Aerospace Forces have been active in Belarus since the morning of 9 March.

Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet

Details: According to Belaruski Hajun, starting from 09:39, Mi-24 and Mi-8 helicopters from the Russian Aerospace Forces began to take off from Machulishchy airfield.

Five Russian Aerospace Forces helicopters (four Mi-24 and one Mi-8) which took off from Machulishchy landed at Luninyets airfield, and another Mi-8 helicopter went to the Liepielsky training ground.

Quote: "It is too early to talk about the relocation of a group of Russian Aerospace Forces helicopters closer to the border with Ukraine, it is quite possible that it is a training flight with a landing at another airfield. We continue to monitor the situation."

Update: Later, all five Russian Aerospace Forces helicopters (four Mi-24 and one Mi-8) returned from Luninyets airfield to Machulishchy airfield, where they landed between 12:25 and 12:35.

 

Apparently, this was a training flight with a landing at another airfield.

