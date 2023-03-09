All Sections
Russia prepares new wave of mobilisation in Donbas, mainly of minors – National Resistance Center

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 9 March 2023, 15:46
Russia prepares new wave of mobilisation in Donbas, mainly of minors – National Resistance Center

The Russians plan to start a new wave of mobilisation in the occupied parts of Luhansk and Donetsk Oblasts in the spring – the "core" of the new wave will be young men born in 2006.

Source: press service of National Resistance Center (NRS)

Details: The National Resistance Center reports that the Russian military enlistment offices called on educational institutions to provide lists of all young men born in 2006.

According to the Resistance, they will become the "core" of the new mobilisation wave, because now almost no unemployed people left in the region that are subject to mobilisation.

