General Milley comments on probability of Ukraine's victory this year

The head of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, said that Ukraine's victory in the war against Russia this year is unlikely, although he did not say that "this cannot be done."

Source: Milley, quoted by Defense One

Quote: "I don't think it's likely to be done in the near term for this year."

"Zelenskyy has publicly stated many times that the Ukrainian objective is to kick every Russian out of Russian-occupied Ukraine.

And that is a significant military task. Very, very difficult military task, you're looking at a couple hundred thousand Russians who are still in Russian-occupied Ukraine.

I'm not saying it can't be done. I'm just saying it's a very difficult task."

Details: When asked about providing Ukraine with long-range ATACMS missiles, Milley said the United States would not supply them. But at the same time, they are considering other opportunities to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The range of ATACMS is bigger, but there are other systems that can provide the same range," the General said.

Milley added that there are drones with similar capabilities and that "the British have some systems [,too]."

According to him, tgere are "a few other things" with which the United States could give the Ukrainian defenders "some advantage."

