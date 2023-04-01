More than 600 Russian soldiers were killed on last day of March
Saturday, 1 April 2023, 08:27
On March 31, Ukrainian defenders killed another 630 Russian soldiers, destroyed 8 artillery systems and an air defence system.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 1 April 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 173,990 (+630) military personnel,
- 3,616 (+1) tanks,
- 6,981 (+4) armoured combat vehicles,
- 2,683 (+8) artillery systems,
- 527 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,
- 279 (+0) air defence systems,
- 306 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,
- 291 (+0) helicopters,
- 2,248 (+9) operational-tactical UAVs,
- 911 (+0) cruise missiles,
- 18 (+0) ships/boats,
- 5,528 (+7) vehicles and tankers,
- 296 (+2) other vehicles and equipment.
The information is being ascertained.
