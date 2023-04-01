More than 600 Russian soldiers were killed on last day of March

On March 31, Ukrainian defenders killed another 630 Russian soldiers, destroyed 8 artillery systems and an air defence system.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine



Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 1 April 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 173,990 (+630) military personnel,

3,616 (+1) tanks,

6,981 (+4) armoured combat vehicles,

2,683 (+8) artillery systems,

527 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,

279 (+0) air defence systems,

306 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,

291 (+0) helicopters,

2,248 (+9) operational-tactical UAVs,

911 (+0) cruise missiles,

18 (+0) ships/boats,

5,528 (+7) vehicles and tankers,

296 (+2) other vehicles and equipment.

The information is being ascertained.

