Shoigu promises invaders that Russia would increase amount of ammunition

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 1 April 2023, 11:32
Shoigu promises invaders that Russia would increase amount of ammunition

Sergei Shoigu, Russian Defence Minister, has held a meeting at the headquarters of the joint group of Russian troops. He said Russia is taking the necessary measures to build up ammunition, but the support "has already increased many times."

Source: Shoigu, quoted by RIA Novosti

Details: The minister noted that the "amount of deliveries of the most popular ammunition has been determined, and the necessary measures are being taken to increase them."

At the same time, "the number of products produced to supply troops has increased many times; we are talking about both conventional and high-precision types of weapons."

According to the Russian Defence Minister, this will make it possible to "fulfill the tasks set by Putin" in the war.

Advertisement: