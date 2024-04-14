Russia's arrogance grows due to sanctions evasion and delays in Congress – Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has stressed that the delays in adopting the aid for Ukraine by the US Congress and Russia’s capability to further evade the sanctions increase the aggressor state’s confidence.

Source: evening address of Zelenskyy

Quote: "It is not rhetoric that protects the sky, it is not opinions that curb the production of missiles and drones for terror.

And the fact that sanctions against Russia are still being circumvented, and that we in Ukraine have been waiting for months for a vital support package – that we are still waiting for a vote in Congress – shows that the terrorists' confidence has been on the rise for months as well. We cannot waste any more time."

Details: Zelenskyy added that "Russia uses every day, week and month to inflict significant damage".

He noted that modern aircraft and air defence systems had demonstrated their efficiency while repelling Iran's attack on Israel on 13-14 April at night.

"The whole world sees what real defence is. It sees that it is feasible. And the whole world saw that Israel was not alone in this defence – the threat in the sky was also being eliminated by its allies. And when Ukraine tells its allies that unity provides the best defence, they are already well aware of its effectiveness. They are aware of it and ensure it. And when Ukraine says that its allies should not turn a blind eye to Russian missiles and drones, it means action is needed – a bold one," Zelenskyy said.

