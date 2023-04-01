Zelenskyy: Russia will bear systemic responsibility for deporting Ukrainian children

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia will bear systemic responsibility for the crime of forcibly deporting Ukrainian children.

Source: President Zelenskyy in a video address

Quote: "Within the framework of the OSCE [Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe – ed.], work on the first separate international report, which will be dedicated to Russia's forced deportation of Ukrainian children and attempts to assimilate our children, began.

This crime committed by Russia is one of the most ruthless and inhumane crimes of our time.

Russia is committing it systematically and methodically, at the state level. Accountability for it will be systemic too. Accountability of Russia as a state, and everyone involved."

