Zelenskyy thanks Switzerland: It’s important when neutral countries take a stance

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 1 April 2023, 20:31
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Switzerland, which joined the 10 package of EU sanctions against Russia this week.

Source: President's evening address

"This week, Switzerland joined the 10 sanctions package of the European Union.

It is important when states that are neutral in the military-political sense still take a clear moral stance towards Russian terror, towards Russia's destruction of the global rules-based order.

Only in unity can we preserve peace as the basis of international relations, and I thank Switzerland for the relevant decisions."

Earlier: On Wednesday, 29 March, the Federal Council of Switzerland decided to impose sanctions against Russia, joining the 10 package of economic restrictions of the European Union.

