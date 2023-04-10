Russian forces fire 360 projectiles on Kherson Oblast

Over the course of the past day, Russian forces have fired a total of 360 projectiles on Kherson Oblast.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Prokudin said that on 9 April Russian forces shelled Kherson Oblast 78 times, firing a total of 360 projectiles.

Seventeen of those projectiles hit the city of Kherson.

Prokudin said that Russian forces targeted residential neighbourhoods in a number of Kherson Oblast settlements, and hit a garage cooperative in the Korabelnyi district in the city of Kherson.

