Russian forces fire 360 projectiles on Kherson Oblast
Monday, 10 April 2023, 07:30
Over the course of the past day, Russian forces have fired a total of 360 projectiles on Kherson Oblast.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Details: Prokudin said that on 9 April Russian forces shelled Kherson Oblast 78 times, firing a total of 360 projectiles.
Seventeen of those projectiles hit the city of Kherson.
Prokudin said that Russian forces targeted residential neighbourhoods in a number of Kherson Oblast settlements, and hit a garage cooperative in the Korabelnyi district in the city of Kherson.
