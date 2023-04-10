All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians in Bakhmut adopt "Syrian" scorched-earth tactics

Iryna BalachukMonday, 10 April 2023, 09:24
Russians in Bakhmut adopt Syrian scorched-earth tactics

The Russian invaders in Bakhmut have begun to use scorched-earth tactics; the situation in the city is difficult, but it's under control, said Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Source: Military Media Center of the Defence and Security Forces of Ukraine 

Quote from Syrskyi: "The enemy has switched to so-called ‘Syrian’ scorched-earth tactics. They are destroying buildings and positions with airstrikes and artillery fire. The defence of Bakhmut continues. The situation is difficult, but under control."

Advertisement:

Details: Syrskyi emphasised that the Ukrainian soldiers have exhausted the Wagner PMC mercenaries with their actions, so the Russians are now forced to involve Special Forces and airborne assault units in the battles for Bakhmut.

The commander emphasised that the fighting is tough on both sides.

It has been reported that on 9 April, Syrskyi visited the hottest areas of the Bakhmut front. He listened to reports from the commanders of military units, and also made operational decisions and set tasks on the spot.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
All News
Advertisement: