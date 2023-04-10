Russians in Bakhmut adopt "Syrian" scorched-earth tactics

The Russian invaders in Bakhmut have begun to use scorched-earth tactics; the situation in the city is difficult, but it's under control, said Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Source: Military Media Center of the Defence and Security Forces of Ukraine

Quote from Syrskyi: "The enemy has switched to so-called ‘Syrian’ scorched-earth tactics. They are destroying buildings and positions with airstrikes and artillery fire. The defence of Bakhmut continues. The situation is difficult, but under control."

Details: Syrskyi emphasised that the Ukrainian soldiers have exhausted the Wagner PMC mercenaries with their actions, so the Russians are now forced to involve Special Forces and airborne assault units in the battles for Bakhmut.

The commander emphasised that the fighting is tough on both sides.

It has been reported that on 9 April, Syrskyi visited the hottest areas of the Bakhmut front. He listened to reports from the commanders of military units, and also made operational decisions and set tasks on the spot.

