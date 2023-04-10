All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians in Bakhmut adopt "Syrian" scorched-earth tactics

Iryna BalachukMonday, 10 April 2023, 09:24
Russians in Bakhmut adopt Syrian scorched-earth tactics

The Russian invaders in Bakhmut have begun to use scorched-earth tactics; the situation in the city is difficult, but it's under control, said Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Source: Military Media Center of the Defence and Security Forces of Ukraine 

Quote from Syrskyi: "The enemy has switched to so-called ‘Syrian’ scorched-earth tactics. They are destroying buildings and positions with airstrikes and artillery fire. The defence of Bakhmut continues. The situation is difficult, but under control."

Details: Syrskyi emphasised that the Ukrainian soldiers have exhausted the Wagner PMC mercenaries with their actions, so the Russians are now forced to involve Special Forces and airborne assault units in the battles for Bakhmut.

The commander emphasised that the fighting is tough on both sides.

It has been reported that on 9 April, Syrskyi visited the hottest areas of the Bakhmut front. He listened to reports from the commanders of military units, and also made operational decisions and set tasks on the spot.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Xiaomi reacts that Ukraine included it on list of war sponsors

Hungarian Prime Minister calls Ukraine "financially non-existent", Russia praises him

Russia puts Pacific Fleet on high alert

Ukrainian Ministry bans national teams from competing against Russians and Belarusians

Zelenskyy appoints new heads of Luhansk and Sumy oblasts

Armed Forces of Ukraine are considering several scenarios – Secretary of Ukraine's Security and Defence Council

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:49
Russian Special Forces suffer heavy losses in Ukraine, changing dynamics of war – Pentagon leak
14:26
Ukraine's NATO membership needs no Action Plan, we have to leave 2008 mistakes behind
14:12
Belarus says it is already preparing sites for Russian nuclear weapons
14:09
Russian soldiers have been given land certificates in Crimea, but not on Southern Coast
13:52
Xiaomi reacts that Ukraine included it on list of war sponsors
13:44
Ministry of Sports explains ban on national teams competing with Russians and Belarusians
13:26
Russian schoolchildren will be told about "genocide of Soviet people" with reference to Ukraine
12:52
Russians prepare to block ZNPP staff, awaiting Ukraine's possible counteroffensive
12:12
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry believes Crimea will be liberated both by military and diplomatic means
12:09
Ukraine recovers bodies of 82 fallen defenders
All News
Advertisement: