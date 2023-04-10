All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


No luxuries, even carriages were different – Communities and Territories Development Minister about train taken by government officials on 24 February 2022

Roman Romaniuk, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 10 April 2023, 13:55
No luxuries, even carriages were different – Communities and Territories Development Minister about train taken by government officials on 24 February 2022

On the morning of 24 February 2022, when the news about Russia's full-scale invasion emerged, some of the members of the Cabinet of Ministers, who had a quorum, were taken to the west of Ukraine by a regular train.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda podcast "Zaluzhnyi's office, Zelenskyy's meetings, evacuation of the Cabinet of Ministers. 24.02: Reconstruction"

Details: Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said that in the morning of 22 February, they started looking for a train to take away the ministers, their families, and important classified documents. Oleksii Chernyshov, Minister of Communities and Territories Development, said that it was "an absolutely ordinary train".

Advertisement:

Quote from Kubrakov: "All around is war and chaos. I called almost the entire management of Ukrainian Railways while we were assembling those two trains from what was available. There were no luxuries, but people were happy to have at least that.

Although those trains had already arrived, they were still not departing. The trains were supposed to leave at 12:00, but they were standing still, and they didn't leave at 13:00 either. Around 14:00, the first one left. And [Oleksii] Chernyshov repeatedly called me: "Well, where is that train? When is it coming? Well, why isn't it coming?"

Quote from Chernyshov: "It was made up of some reserves or available capacities. There were no markings on it; even the carriages were different in some places. It wasn't even filled to its full capacity. We were on the road longer than I expected. Because the train was not regular and that day was not without failures. That's why we travelled for 20 hours."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
All News
Advertisement: