All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin runs out of time – Ukraine's National Security Council Secretary

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 10 April 2023, 15:31
Putin runs out of time – Ukraine's National Security Council Secretary

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Defence and Security Council of Ukraine, believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has reached the end of his time limit and that time serves those who make the right decisions.

Source: Danilov on Facebook

Quote: "[Adding] to the discussion on whom time serves in Russia's criminal war against Ukraine. Time serves those who make the right decisions, are guided by values, are active, are not afraid and do not retreat.

Advertisement:

There is no irresistible certainty. This speculation that time is on the enemy's side is meaningless.

The Kremlin rat [Putin – ed.], unconstrained by the timing of electoral procedures, hopes to stay in the bunker and wait for either ‘the West to get tired of Ukraine’, or for China to help, or for a new president to be elected in the US, or for ‘hunger riots’ to break out in Ukraine.

Putin has run out of time. What he has been preparing for 20 years and failed at the start cannot be fixed in a year, or two, or three."

Details: Danilov believes that the Russian dictator made a mistake in the most critical decision of his life – to attack Ukraine.

After the invasion, Putin fell from the pedestal of the world's most powerful man to the status of a suspected criminal at The Hague Tribunal.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
All News
Advertisement: