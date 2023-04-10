All Sections
Alona MazurenkoMonday, 10 April 2023, 15:31
Putin runs out of time – Ukraine's National Security Council Secretary

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Defence and Security Council of Ukraine, believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has reached the end of his time limit and that time serves those who make the right decisions.

Source: Danilov on Facebook

Quote: "[Adding] to the discussion on whom time serves in Russia's criminal war against Ukraine. Time serves those who make the right decisions, are guided by values, are active, are not afraid and do not retreat.

There is no irresistible certainty. This speculation that time is on the enemy's side is meaningless.

The Kremlin rat [Putin – ed.], unconstrained by the timing of electoral procedures, hopes to stay in the bunker and wait for either ‘the West to get tired of Ukraine’, or for China to help, or for a new president to be elected in the US, or for ‘hunger riots’ to break out in Ukraine.

Putin has run out of time. What he has been preparing for 20 years and failed at the start cannot be fixed in a year, or two, or three."

Details: Danilov believes that the Russian dictator made a mistake in the most critical decision of his life – to attack Ukraine.

After the invasion, Putin fell from the pedestal of the world's most powerful man to the status of a suspected criminal at The Hague Tribunal.

