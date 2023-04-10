US starts Nuclear Command and Control Exercise

The strategic command of the Armed Forces of the US starts its annual nuclear command and control exercise, Global Thunder 23, on Tuesday, 11 April.

Source: statement of the command cited by European Pravda

The personnel of the whole Strategic Command of the Armed Forces of the US will be involved in the Global Thunder 23 exercise, mainly its constituent and subordinate units. The representatives of allied states, above all the UK, will also participate in the training.

"The purpose of GT23 is to enhance nuclear readiness and ensure a safe, secure, and reliable strategic deterrence force. This is an annual exercise and is not in response to actions by any nation or other actors," it was explained in the statement.

The Strategic Command of the American Armed Forces warns about the increase of the number of bomber aircraft flights during the time of the training.

According to the plan of the United Command of the Armed Forces of the US, the Strategic Command is responsible for strategic deterrence, nuclear operations, and joint operations in the electromagnetic spectrum, anti-missile defence, as well as analysis and targeting.

Background: In October 2022, NATO and Russia held nuclear deterrence exercises almost simultaneously.

The attention towards such training intensified due to the nuclear rhetoric escalation from Russia’s side, which started the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

