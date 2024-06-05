All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine asks US and partners to speed up F-16 pilot training – Politico

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 5 June 2024, 23:22
Ukraine asks US and partners to speed up F-16 pilot training – Politico
An F-16. Photo: Getty Images

Politico has reported that Ukraine’s partners are not currently training a sufficient quantity of Ukrainian pilots to fly the F-16 fighter jets that will soon be sent to Ukraine.

Source: Politico

Details: Ukraine says it has 30 pilots who are eligible to start training in the US immediately. Yet the Biden administration has told Kyiv it does not have enough places and cannot accept more than 12 pilot trainees at a time.

Advertisement:

Two other facilities in Denmark and Romania have a similar problem with available places for training.

Reportedly, in a series of meetings and calls over the last few weeks, Ukraine has officially requested that the US train the additional pilots at Morris Air National Guard base in Tucson, Arizona. American lawmakers have also pressed the administration to approve the additional training.

But the US has informed the Ukrainian military that other countries are also in line for F-16 training and the US cannot break its commitments to these countries.

The National Guard plans to train 12 Ukrainian pilots at the Tucson base by the end of September, a US Air Force spokesperson said.

An anonymous former official said that at this rate, Ukraine will not have a full squadron of trained pilots until the end of 2025.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: fighter jetsaircraftUSA
Advertisement:

Czech PM suspects Russia was behind Prague bus arson attempts

Ukrainian forces struck 1 Russian S-400 and 2 S-300 air defence battalions in Crimea overnight – Ukraine's General Staff

Mustafa Nayyem resigns as head of Ukraine's State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development

US authorisations to hit Russia reduce aggressor's so-called untouchable area by 16% – ISW

Von der Leyen announces goal of creating majority in European Parliament with pro-Ukrainian forces

Macron dissolves French parliament

All News
fighter jets
Zelenskyy doesn't yet know whether Ukraine's partners will limit F-16 strikes on Russia
Zelenskyy inspected F-16s Belgium will provide to Ukraine
Sweden asked to delay delivery of Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Russian ship Admiral Levchenko on fire in Barents Sea – Ukrainian Navy
22:48
Russian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast
21:51
Ukraine's General Staff explains details of defence forces' attack on Russian oil refinery
21:27
23rd Ramstein meeting to take place in Brussels on 13 June
21:12
Journalists post satellite images of Ukraine's strike on Russian equipment in Crimea – photos
21:03
Ukraine's Defence Ministry to sign direct contracts with global armament manufacturers
20:51
How to convince MAGA Republicans to support Ukraine
20:28
EXPLAINERWhat consequences will the European Parliament elections have for Ukraine?
20:19
Czech PM suspects Russia was behind Prague bus arson attempts
20:18
Russia has caused over US$56 billion worth of damage to Ukraine's energy sector – Kyiv School of Economics
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: