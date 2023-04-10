All Sections
Ukrainian defenders down 2 Russian Orlan-10 drones

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 10 April 2023, 18:18
Ukrainian defenders down 2 Russian Orlan-10 drones

Ukrainian fighters shot down two Orlan-10 drones in northern Ukraine on 10 April, the work of another drone was suppressed with the help of electronic warfare systems.

Source: press service of the Operational Command Pivnich (North)

Quote: "Defence forces on the Sivershchyna front downed two unmanned aerial vehicles, probably Orlan-10. One in the border areas of Chernihiv Oblast, the other in Sumy Oblast."

Details: The defenders also managed to suppress the work of another drone with the help of electronic warfare systems.

Advertisement: