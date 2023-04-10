Azovstal defender Nava released from Russian captivity

Among the Ukrainians released from Russian captivity is a defender of Azovstal steelworks, Valeriia "Nava" Karpylenko.

Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, on Telegram; Radio Svoboda; Apple Pay ambassador in the area of the Orest Joint Forces Operation on Twitter

Details: The woman started serving in the Azov Regiment after the beginning of the Russian invasion. She married border guard Andrii Subotin in Azovstal steelworks, exchanging engagement rings made of foil with him. The man was killed two days later.

The only portrait with her husband, painted from a photo

Valeriia was captured after leaving the plant, and her mother-in-law fought for her return home.

Background: On 10 April, Ukraine brought back 100 more of its soldiers from Russian captivity.

