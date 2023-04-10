Azovstal defender Nava released from Russian captivity
Among the Ukrainians released from Russian captivity is a defender of Azovstal steelworks, Valeriia "Nava" Karpylenko.
Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, on Telegram; Radio Svoboda; Apple Pay ambassador in the area of the Orest Joint Forces Operation on Twitter
Моя Нава ❤ pic.twitter.com/YPkebt6EerAdvertisement:
— Орест (@kztsky) April 10, 2023
Details: The woman started serving in the Azov Regiment after the beginning of the Russian invasion. She married border guard Andrii Subotin in Azovstal steelworks, exchanging engagement rings made of foil with him. The man was killed two days later.
Valeriia was captured after leaving the plant, and her mother-in-law fought for her return home.
Background: On 10 April, Ukraine brought back 100 more of its soldiers from Russian captivity.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!