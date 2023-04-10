All Sections
Russia wants to distribute draft notices online: evaders will be banned from leaving country

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 10 April 2023, 22:00
The Russian State Duma plans to legalise online draft notices and equate them with paper ones; evaders will not be allowed to leave the country.

Source: Latvian-based Russian media outlet Meduza, Russian media outlet RBC

Details: It is proposed to keep traditional paper draft notices and alerts through the employer, as well as to introduce notices by registered mail and their duplication in electronic form.

It is assumed that if a conscript pretends not to receive a draft notice, he will be obliged to voluntarily appear at the military commissariat during the next draft within two weeks.

If the conscript does not do this, he will receive a message with a digital signature of the military commissar that restrictions on departure and other restrictive measures will be implemented.

If the conscript does not appear again, then, according to Russian lawmakers, in 20 days he will be prohibited from driving a vehicle, entering into real estate deals, registering as a sole trader and taking loans.

Background: In late March, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the spring draft, which traditionally began on 1 April and will last until 15 July. The Russian army plans to draft 147,000 people.

