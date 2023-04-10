All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Belarus proposes to conscript students, as USSR did during Afghanistan war

European PravdaMonday, 10 April 2023, 23:44

Alexander Volfovich, Secretary of State of the Belarusian Security Council, proposed  on Monday (10 April)  to revive the practice of conscripting students to the army.

Source: Volfovich during a meeting with the heads of higher education establishments in Belarus, quoted by BelTA, state-owned national news agency of the Republic of Belarus

At the meeting, Volfovich asked the heads of universities to consider proposals "on how to teach students at military departments, and how they generally feel about students being drafted into the armed forces, as was the case in the Soviet Union".

Advertisement:

Volfovich made an attempt to justify this measure by saying that a student who has served in the army returns to study as a "mature" person, and "even the ladies will look at him differently".

"And he will reconsider about why he entered a higher education establishment in the first place. And the number of hours required for military papers can be reduced in the future," the official added.

In the USSR, student conscription lasted from 1982 to 1989, during the war in Afghanistan. This helped to solve the problem of manning the Soviet armed forces in the face of a shortage of conscripts.

Belarus, which has supported Russia since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, has become increasingly militarised in recent months and has been conducting regular military exercises.

In addition, Russian tactical nuclear weapons are to be deployed in the country this summer, and Alexander Lukashenko, self-proclaimed President of Belarus, wants to receive guarantees from Moscow that in the event of aggression against Belarus, the Russian Federation will protect Belarus "like its own territory".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
All News
Advertisement: