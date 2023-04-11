All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


White House currently does not know who leaked classified documents

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 11 April 2023, 00:57
White House currently does not know who leaked classified documents

The US presidential administration does not yet know who is behind the leak of classified military documents.

Source: John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council, at a briefing in the White House

Quote: "We don't know what's in these documents; we don't know who's responsible for this; and we don't know if those who did this have more documents they want to post."

Details: Kirby clarified that after the audit, it will be known what part of the posted documents is fake and which is real.  

Advertisement:

The official also said that Joe Biden was first informed about the incident at the end of last week.

"He was informed and in contact with national security officials throughout the weekend," Kirby said.

He noted that due to the leaked documents, US officials "have been in very high-level communication with relevant allies and partners over the past few days".

Background:

The US Department of Defence is still assessing the extent of the leak of classified information in recent weeks, which included information on the combat capabilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the actions of US allies. 

The US State Department claims that the incident with the publication of classified documents from the US Department of Defense will not affect its support for Ukraine in its war with Russia. 

Earlier, the US Department of Justice launched an investigation into the leak of a huge number of US intelligence documents that have been posted on social media in recent weeks.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
All News
Advertisement: