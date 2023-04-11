All Sections
Ukraine has something to surprise Russian warships with – Ukraine's Defence Minister

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 11 April 2023, 01:41
Ukraine has something to surprise Russian warships with – Ukraine's Defence Minister

Russia is unaware of all the circumstances surrounding the sinking of the Moskva missile cruiser, which could lead to a new "surprise" for Russian ships in the Black Sea.

Source: Joint briefing of Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov and his Danish counterpart Troels Lund Poulsen at the Ukraine Media Centre Odesa

Quote from Reznikov: "I would very much like to share the details that I am aware of, but we have an agreement with Oleksii Neizhpapa, Сommander of the Ukrainian Navy, and thanks to his efforts and his team, this [sinking of the Moskva cruiser – ed.] happened. We cannot disclose the details at this time.

Some aspects are still unknown to our enemy, which means that we can still pose another ‘surprise’ for them at sea, another ‘cotton’ [Russian propaganda, initially refusing to use the word ‘vzryv’ (explosion), used ‘khlopok’ (a bang) instead. However, ‘khlopok’ also means ‘cotton’, and this has since become a meme – ed.] related to their warships. We are just waiting for the right moment to repeat this story."

See also: Sinking the Moskva: previously undisclosed details. How the Ukrainian Neptune destroyed the flagship of the Russian fleet

Background: Oleksii Reznikov has invited foreign pilots of F-16 fighter jets, which Ukraine seeks to obtain from its allies, to join the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

