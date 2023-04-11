Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions excludes Russian Ombudswoman

Russia, in the person of ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova, was excluded from the membership of the European network of the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (ENNHRI).

Source: Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman), on Telegram

Quote: "Today, I took part in the voting process for the exclusion of the Institution of Human Rights Commissioner in the Russian Federation from ENNHRI members. ENNHRI members with A status took part in the vote. I emphasise that this is the first time in the history of the association that one of the members has been excluded."

Details: According to the ombudsman, the reason for the vote was that Moskalkova conducted her activities in a manner contrary to the purpose defined by the alliance's charter.

Lubinets said that, anticipating that Russia would be kicked out of ENNHRI, Moskalkova tried to announce her withdrawal from the alliance herself.

Moreover, in her speech, she began to lie about "US bio laboratories in Ukraine" and pointed to human rights violations in France.

The Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI) has been bringing together human rights representatives from around the world since 1993 and currently has 120 member organisations. They are conventionally divided into four networks: African, American, Asia-Pacific and European.

