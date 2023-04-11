All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions excludes Russian Ombudswoman

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 11 April 2023, 16:27
Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions excludes Russian Ombudswoman

Russia, in the person of ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova, was excluded from the membership of the European network of the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (ENNHRI).

Source: Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman), on Telegram

Quote: "Today, I took part in the voting process for the exclusion of the Institution of Human Rights Commissioner in the Russian Federation from ENNHRI members. ENNHRI members with A status took part in the vote. I emphasise that this is the first time in the history of the association that one of the members has been excluded."

Advertisement:

Details: According to the ombudsman, the reason for the vote was that Moskalkova conducted her activities in a manner contrary to the purpose defined by the alliance's charter.

Lubinets said that, anticipating that Russia would be kicked out of ENNHRI, Moskalkova tried to announce her withdrawal from the alliance herself.

Moreover, in her speech, she began to lie about "US bio laboratories in Ukraine" and pointed to human rights violations in France.

The Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI) has been bringing together human rights representatives from around the world since 1993 and currently has 120 member organisations. They are conventionally divided into four networks: African, American, Asia-Pacific and European.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
All News
Advertisement: