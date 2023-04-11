All Sections
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff to discuss how to improve military command systems

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 11 April 2023, 16:46
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief to discuss how to improve the efficiency of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ command and control systems and strengthen interactions between units of security and defence forces when undertaking combat missions.

Source: website of the President of Ukraine

Quote: "The participants [of the meeting – ed.] heard the reports on the overall operational situation on the frontline as well as [reports on] the situation in parts of the front within the areas of responsibility of [different] operational and strategic groups of troops."

Details: Defence intelligence leaders informed other meeting participants about Russia’s likely actions in the near future.

The extent to which various units of forces have sufficient ammunition supplies has also been discussed.

Furthermore, meeting participants discussed the progress with staffing the newly formed defence brigades and equipping them with weapons and military equipment. 

