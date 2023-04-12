CNN finds another video of Ukrainian soldiers being beheaded

According to CNN, two videos emerged on social media last week showing Russian invaders beheading Ukrainian soldiers.

Source: CNN

Quote: "The videos appear to be of separate events. One of them may have been filmed very recently, while the other — from the amount of foliage seen on the ground — looks like it was filmed during the summer."

Advertisement:

Details: One of the videos was purportedly filmed on 8 April by mercenaries from the Wagner Private Military Company.

They filmed the decapitated bodies of two Ukrainian soldiers lying on the ground beside a destroyed military vehicle.

In the video, a voice can be heard from behind the camera, the sound seemingly distorted to prevent the speaker from being identified. "[The armoured vehicle] got f**ked by a mine," the voice, speaking Russian, says.

Apparently referring to the bodies on the ground, the voice, laughing, continues, "They killed them. Someone came up to them. They came up to them and cut their heads off." The dead soldiers also appear to have had their hands cut off.

Russian social media claims the video was allegedly filmed near the city of Bakhmut.

CNN reported that they could not independently confirm the location of the video. The video itself has not been made public.

Previously: On the evening of 11 April, a video of the brutal murder of a Ukrainian prisoner of war emerged on social media. The footage shows a Russian soldier cutting off the head of a Ukrainian defender, who was still alive at the time, using a knife.

Background:

In March 2023, the Russian invaders shot an unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war after he said "Glory to Ukraine".

In July last year, a video was posted online showing a Russian soldier torturing a Ukrainian prisoner of war by castrating him with a clerical knife. Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada [Ukrainian Parliament – ed.] Commissioner for Human Rights, said at the time that he was preparing a message to the UN, the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture and the International Red Cross regarding the video of torture by the occupiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!