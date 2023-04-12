All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


CNN finds another video of Ukrainian soldiers being beheaded

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 12 April 2023, 08:35
CNN finds another video of Ukrainian soldiers being beheaded

According to CNN, two videos emerged on social media last week showing Russian invaders beheading Ukrainian soldiers.

Source: CNN

Quote: "The videos appear to be of separate events. One of them may have been filmed very recently, while the other — from the amount of foliage seen on the ground — looks like it was filmed during the summer."

Advertisement:

Details: One of the videos was purportedly filmed on 8 April by mercenaries from the Wagner Private Military Company.

They filmed the decapitated bodies of two Ukrainian soldiers lying on the ground beside a destroyed military vehicle.

In the video, a voice can be heard from behind the camera, the sound seemingly distorted to prevent the speaker from being identified. "[The armoured vehicle] got f**ked by a mine," the voice, speaking Russian, says.

Apparently referring to the bodies on the ground, the voice, laughing, continues, "They killed them. Someone came up to them. They came up to them and cut their heads off." The dead soldiers also appear to have had their hands cut off.

Russian social media claims the video was allegedly filmed near the city of Bakhmut.

CNN reported that they could not independently confirm the location of the video. The video itself has not been made public.

Previously: On the evening of 11 April, a video of the brutal murder of a Ukrainian prisoner of war emerged on social media. The footage shows a Russian soldier cutting off the head of a Ukrainian defender, who was still alive at the time, using a knife.

Background:

  • In March 2023, the Russian invaders shot an unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war after he said "Glory to Ukraine".
  • In July last year, a video was posted online showing a Russian soldier torturing a Ukrainian prisoner of war by castrating him with a clerical knife. Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada [Ukrainian Parliament – ed.] Commissioner for Human Rights, said at the time that he was preparing a message to the UN, the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture and the International Red Cross regarding the video of torture by the occupiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
All News
Advertisement: