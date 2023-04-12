"Worse than ISIS": Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls on UN to kick Russia out after new video of execution of Ukrainian PoW

Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, has stated that a horrific video of Russian troops' cruel execution of a Ukrainian prisoner of war emphasises the need to kick Russia out of the UN Security Council and the UN in general.

Kuleba's statement refers to a new video circulating on Russian Telegram channels where Russian soldiers decapitate a Ukrainian prisoner of war.

Quote: "It is absurd that Russia, which is worse than ISIS, is presiding over the UNSC. Russian terrorists must be kicked out of Ukraine and the UN and be held accountable for their crimes," Dmytro Kuleba emphasised.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia stated that after a video like this, it is impossible to talk about any dialogue with Russia or the presence of Russian athletes at the Olympic Games.

Background: The Security Council consists of five permanent members of the UN, including Russia, the United Kingdom, France, the United States and China, who have the right to veto, as well as 10 member countries on a rotating basis.

Russia began its rotating presidency over the UN Security Council on 1 April.

In this regard, the President of Ukraine has called for the reform of the UN Security Council "so that a terrorist state and any other state that wants to be a terrorist cannot destroy peace".

The head of the Foreign Ministry of the Czech Republic supported Kyiv's call, and Türkiye also spoke in support of the reform of the UN Security Council.



