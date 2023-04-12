All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


"Worse than ISIS": Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls on UN to kick Russia out after new video of execution of Ukrainian PoW

European PravdaWednesday, 12 April 2023, 11:28

Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, has stated that a horrific video of Russian troops' cruel execution of a Ukrainian prisoner of war emphasises the need to kick Russia out of the UN Security Council and the UN in general.

Source: Kuleba on Twitter

Kuleba's statement refers to a new video circulating on Russian Telegram channels where Russian soldiers decapitate a Ukrainian prisoner of war.

Advertisement:

Quote: "It is absurd that Russia, which is worse than ISIS, is presiding over the UNSC. Russian terrorists must be kicked out of Ukraine and the UN and be held accountable for their crimes," Dmytro Kuleba emphasised.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia stated that after a video like this, it is impossible to talk about any dialogue with Russia or the presence of Russian athletes at the Olympic Games.

Background: The Security Council consists of five permanent members of the UN, including Russia, the United Kingdom, France, the United States and China, who have the right to veto, as well as 10 member countries on a rotating basis.

Russia began its rotating presidency over the UN Security Council on 1 April.

In this regard, the President of Ukraine has called for the reform of the UN Security Council "so that a terrorist state and any other state that wants to be a terrorist cannot destroy peace".

The head of the Foreign Ministry of the Czech Republic supported Kyiv's call, and Türkiye also spoke in support of the reform of the UN Security Council.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
All News
Advertisement: