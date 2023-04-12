All Sections
Russians prepare evacuation plan from Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 12 April 2023, 12:23
Russians prepare evacuation plan from Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Russian occupiers are preparing a plan to evacuate Rosatom employees from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) in the city of Enerhodar.

Source: Press office of the National Resistance Center

Details: According to the National Resistance Center, collaborators and employees of Rosatom brought in by the Russians have been warned that forced evacuation may begin soon. They should therefore provide lists of their relatives and be ready to leave if necessary.

"We are like 21st-century slaves here." What is happening at the Zaporizhzhia NPP in occupied Enerhodar

Background: 

  • At the beginning of April, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Russian invaders are preparing to evacuate the population from the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts to Crimea.

