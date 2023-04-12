All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Security Service detains one of PR managers of pro-Russian politician

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 12 April 2023, 13:27
Ukraine's Security Service detains one of PR managers of pro-Russian politician

The Security Service of Ukraine has detained a pro-Russian propagandist in Khmelnytskyi, who worked as a PR manager for Viktor Medvedchuk, the pro-Russian politician whose daughter’s godfather is Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

Source: Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)

Details: According to the UP sources in the law enforcement agencies, it was Oleksii Kurakin.

The SSU claims that he was part of the pool of the PR staff who worked for Medvedchuk before the start of the full-scale invasion.

Quote: "It was established that the person involved was engaged in 'promoting' the media image of a Kremlin henchman as a 'peacemaker' who is 'reckoned with' in Moscow. To achieve this, he regularly published his posts on propaganda Internet platforms.

Apart from that, he voluntarily started working for the Russian information agency News-Front, registered in the temporarily occupied Crimea in early 2020."

Details: After the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, the man was in the city of Khmelnytskyi; from there, he distributed publications, in which he questioned the existence of Ukraine within internationally recognised borders.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The SSU conducted linguistic examinations and confirmed the facts of subversive activities. The man was informed of suspicion under Art. 111.1 of the Criminal Code (state treason)!and arrested without the right for a bail.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

NATO no longer allows temporary occupation of its territory in event of Russian attack – NYT

Ban on Ukraine's agricultural imports complicates continuation of duty-free trade with EU

"I shot a 5-year-old in the head": Wagner convicts confess to killing children in Bakhmut and Soledar

Zelenskyy hears reports about situation on fronts and Ukrainian ammunition at Commander-in-Chief's meeting

Traitor Medvedchuk publishes another article, dreaming of tribunal for Zelenskyy, not Putin

Russia sentences oppositionist Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:45
There will be no counter-offensive without preparation – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council Secretary
22:02
Russians intensify air and artillery attacks on Bakhmut front
21:56
US will aid Ukraine in investigating Russian war crimes
21:30
Russian Foreign Minister speaks of "ending war as fast as possible"
21:25
Opening new horizons in Middle East: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reports on important negotiations in Iraq
20:55
Ukraine's Intelligence Chief on Russian General Staff Chief's and Security Council Secretary's "sabotage" of war: This is a lie
20:32
Wagnerites confess to shooting children: Prosecutor's General office launches investigation
20:20
Russia's winter-spring offensive failed – Ukraine's Intelligence Chief
19:24
Border guards repel Russian attacks in Bakhmut all Easter
19:11
NATO no longer allows temporary occupation of its territory in event of Russian attack – NYT
All News
Advertisement: