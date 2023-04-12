All Sections
Ukraine's Security Service detains one of PR managers of pro-Russian politician

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 12 April 2023, 13:27
The Security Service of Ukraine has detained a pro-Russian propagandist in Khmelnytskyi, who worked as a PR manager for Viktor Medvedchuk, the pro-Russian politician whose daughter’s godfather is Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

Source: Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)

Details: According to the UP sources in the law enforcement agencies, it was Oleksii Kurakin.

The SSU claims that he was part of the pool of the PR staff who worked for Medvedchuk before the start of the full-scale invasion.

Quote: "It was established that the person involved was engaged in 'promoting' the media image of a Kremlin henchman as a 'peacemaker' who is 'reckoned with' in Moscow. To achieve this, he regularly published his posts on propaganda Internet platforms.

Apart from that, he voluntarily started working for the Russian information agency News-Front, registered in the temporarily occupied Crimea in early 2020."

Details: After the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, the man was in the city of Khmelnytskyi; from there, he distributed publications, in which he questioned the existence of Ukraine within internationally recognised borders.

The SSU conducted linguistic examinations and confirmed the facts of subversive activities. The man was informed of suspicion under Art. 111.1 of the Criminal Code (state treason)!and arrested without the right for a bail.

