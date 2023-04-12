All Sections
Zelenskyy receives two awards from Ichkeria

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 12 April 2023, 17:22
Zelenskyy receives two awards from Ichkeria

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has received two highest awards from the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria: the Honour of the Nation award and the Order of Dzhokhar Dudayev.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine

Details: Zelenskyy received the two awards, the highest state awards, from the government of the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria in exile. He was decorated for "outstanding service and selfless actions for the sake of freedom and democracy around the world and for personal service to the Chechen people".

"His political firmness and loyalty to his native country have succeeded in rallying the people of Ukraine in the face of the looming threat from the age-old enemy in the form of Russia and its bloodthirsty monsters who seized power by terrorist methods," reads the resolution signed by Akhmed Zakayev, head of the government of the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria in exile, on 27 November 2022.

Chief of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov personally presented the awards to President Zelenskyy.

 

Reference: The Order of Dzhokhar Dudayev is awarded to the knights of the Honour of the Nation order. Chechen politicians Aslan Maskhadov and Zelimkhan Yandarbiyev, as well as Lithuanian statesman Vytautas Landsbergis, have been awarded this order, too.

Background:

  • In October 2022, Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) recognised Ichkeria as temporarily occupied by Russia and condemned the genocide of the Chechen people.

