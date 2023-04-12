If world chooses shameful peace with Russia, it will have to fight Fourth Reich – Ukraine's National Security Council Secretary

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, has said that if the global community fails to ensure that Russia loses its war against Ukraine, there will be a new world war, with Russia as the Fourth Reich.

Source: Oleksii Danilov on Facebook

Quote from Danilov: "The formula of Ukraine’s victory and the victory of democracy might have room for discussion, but the formula of [Russia’s] defeat is clear.

We have to heed history’s lessons. Do not insist on the aggressor's complete and unconditional surrender. Leave the Third Reich within the 1941 borders and allow it to keep the annexed and occupied territories of Austria, Czechoslovakia, Poland, and France. Invite Hitler to the UN Security Council meetings.

Legitimise the fascist government and resume business as usual with the Wehrmacht suppliers. Ignore the destroyed cities, genocide, terror, torture, thousands of fatalities, including hundreds of innocent children, ruined lives… And continue to shake hands with Putin during summits, meetings, and negotiations.

If the world chooses this shameful [version of] peace, it will have to fight a new war against the Russian Fourth Reich."

