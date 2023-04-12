All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


If world chooses shameful peace with Russia, it will have to fight Fourth Reich – Ukraine's National Security Council Secretary

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 12 April 2023, 17:51
If world chooses shameful peace with Russia, it will have to fight Fourth Reich – Ukraine's National Security Council Secretary

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, has said that if the global community fails to ensure that Russia loses its war against Ukraine, there will be a new world war, with Russia as the Fourth Reich.

Source: Oleksii Danilov on Facebook

Quote from Danilov: "The formula of Ukraine’s victory and the victory of democracy might have room for discussion, but the formula of [Russia’s] defeat is clear.

Advertisement:

We have to heed history’s lessons. Do not insist on the aggressor's complete and unconditional surrender. Leave the Third Reich within the 1941 borders and allow it to keep the annexed and occupied territories of Austria, Czechoslovakia, Poland, and France. Invite Hitler to the UN Security Council meetings.

Legitimise the fascist government and resume business as usual with the Wehrmacht suppliers. Ignore the destroyed cities, genocide, terror, torture, thousands of fatalities, including hundreds of innocent children, ruined lives… And continue to shake hands with Putin during summits, meetings, and negotiations.

If the world chooses this shameful [version of] peace, it will have to fight a new war against the Russian Fourth Reich."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
All News
Advertisement: