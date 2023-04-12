Ukraine's Armed Forces hit ammunition storage point and shoot down Russian drone – General Staff report

Ukraine's Armed Forces hit a Russian ammunition storage point and a radar station; they also shot down a Russian Orlan-10 drone over the past day.

Details: Over the last day, Ukraine's Air Force carried out six strikes on clusters of Russian military personnel and equipment. They also shot down one Russian Orlan-10 UAV.

Units of Rocket Forces and Artillery struck four clusters of manpower, weapons and military equipment, a Russian ammunition storage point and a radar station.

During the day, the Russians carried out 19 airstrikes and fired more than 10 times from multiple-launch rocket systems at the positions of Ukrainian troops and the infrastructure of settlements. There are wounded among the civilian population.

Russian forces continue to focus their main efforts on conducting offensive operations on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts – 34 Russian attacks were repelled over the last day.

The operational situation on the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts remained unchanged.

The invaders continue to hold certain units in Kursk and Belgorod oblasts of Russia bordering Ukraine and continue to arrange positions in the area. During the day, the Russians fired on the settlements of Halahanivka, Zaliznyi Mist and Arkhypivka in Chernihiv Oblast; Mefodivka, Bilopillia, Volfyne, Kindrativka, Varachyne, Basivka and Zapsillia in Sumy Oblast; as well as Veterynarne, Vovchansk, Varvarivka, Zemlianky, Komisarove and Kolodiazne in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the settlements of Topoli, Krasne Pershe, Dvorichna, Zakhidne and Kindrashivka in Kharkiv Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the vicinity of Bilohorivka over the day. Novoselivske, Nevske, Pishchane, Kuzmyne and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast came under artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian troops continue to conduct offensive actions, trying to take full control of the city of Bakhmut, and fierce fighting continues. During the day, the occupiers conducted unsuccessful offensives in the area north of Khromove and near Bohdanivka. The Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled about 18 Russian attacks in this area. In particular, Vasiukivka, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Kurdiumivka, Druzhba and Zalizne in Donetsk Oblast suffered from Russian attacks.

On the Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, the Russians conducted offensive actions in the areas of Marinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast, but were unsuccessful. The fiercest fighting in this area is taking place near Marinka, where 14 Russian attacks were repelled. At the same time, the towns of Keramik, Novokalynove, Krasnohorivka, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Netailove, Nevelske, Karlivka, Heorhiivka and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians did not conduct any offensive actions over the last day. They fired at the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Shakhtarske, Novoukrainka, Velyka Novosilka, Vuhledar and Prechystivka in Donetsk Oblast.

The invaders are defending themselves on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. In particular, they fired at Vremivka and Novopil in Donetsk Oblast; Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; and Kachkarivka, Vesele, Antonivka, Inzhenerne, Zelenivka and Kherson in Kherson Oblast.

