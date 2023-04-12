Hungarian Foreign Minister states that he hosted Belarusian Foreign Minister in Budapest for sake of peace in Ukraine

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has said that he met with Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik because Hungary wants peace in Ukraine as soon as possible.

Source: BelTA, Belarusian state-owned news agency, citing Szijjártó after a meeting of the Belarusian-Hungarian intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation in Budapest, reports European Pravda



Details: "Despite any criticism and attacks, it was very important that we meet here in Budapest today. Hungary is for peace and wants peace as soon as possible. We want the war that is going on next door to end," Szijjártó said.

As he states, Hungary wants to avoid the expansion of the war, which is why he met with the Belarusian minister.

"I used today's meeting to ask Mr Minister that Belarus should do everything possible to prevent the expansion of this war," Szijjártó said.

He said that foreign ministries should keep communication channels open and not isolate representatives of a country.

"Hope for peace will live on as long as the channels of communication remain open. If we close the channels of communication, then we will give up hope for peace. That is why today's meeting helps us maintain hope for peace," the Hungarian minister said.

He noted that at the beginning of the full-scale war in Ukraine, Belarus "advocated peace talks" and that the first rounds of negotiations took place on Belarusian territory.

"And we, the Hungarians, hope that these peace talks will resume as soon as possible," Szijjártó said.

Belarus has been known to support Russia since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Aleinik arrived in Hungary on Tuesday to attend a meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation.

The Hungarian foreign minister himself visited Belarus in February this year. Following the visit, he said that Hungary and Belarus had agreed to develop economic cooperation and called for "soon peace".

