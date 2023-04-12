All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Foreign ministers of Ukraine and Romania discuss how to strengthen security in Black Sea region

European PravdaWednesday, 12 April 2023, 19:13

On Wednesday, Ukrainian and Romanian Foreign Ministers Dmytro Kuleba and Bogdan Aurescu discussed strengthening security in the Black Sea region. 

Source: Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, on Twitter, as European Pravda reports

Details: The conversation of the ministers took place on the eve of the meetings in Bucharest, where the first conference on the security of the Black Sea region, organised under the auspices of the international Crimean Platform, will be held.

Advertisement:

"We discussed a number of bilateral and regional issues aimed at enhancing security in the Black Sea region and beyond," Kuleba said on Twitter.

Kuleba added that the Romanian minister condemned the execution of a Ukrainian prisoner of war and other atrocities committed by Russia. 

Background: Ukraine initiated holding the first Black Sea Security Conference of the Crimean Platform on 12-13 April in Bucharest.

Within the framework of the conference, research on the future security configuration of the Black and Azov Seas region will be presented by the expert network of the Crimean Platform.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
All News
Advertisement: