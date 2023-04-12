All Sections
Foreign ministers of Ukraine and Romania discuss how to strengthen security in Black Sea region

European PravdaWednesday, 12 April 2023, 19:13

On Wednesday, Ukrainian and Romanian Foreign Ministers Dmytro Kuleba and Bogdan Aurescu discussed strengthening security in the Black Sea region. 

Source: Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, on Twitter, as European Pravda reports

Details: The conversation of the ministers took place on the eve of the meetings in Bucharest, where the first conference on the security of the Black Sea region, organised under the auspices of the international Crimean Platform, will be held.

"We discussed a number of bilateral and regional issues aimed at enhancing security in the Black Sea region and beyond," Kuleba said on Twitter.

Kuleba added that the Romanian minister condemned the execution of a Ukrainian prisoner of war and other atrocities committed by Russia. 

Background: Ukraine initiated holding the first Black Sea Security Conference of the Crimean Platform on 12-13 April in Bucharest.

Within the framework of the conference, research on the future security configuration of the Black and Azov Seas region will be presented by the expert network of the Crimean Platform.

