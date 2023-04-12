All Sections
Zelenskyy meets with bipartisan US Senate delegation

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 12 April 2023, 20:09

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met a delegation of the US Senate with representatives of the Democratic and Republican parties in Kyiv on 12 April.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram and Facebook 

Details: Zelenskyy said that he met with the bipartisan delegation of the Senate of the US Congress, consisting of Joseph Manchin, Lisa Murkowski and Mark Kelly.

The president informed them about the situation on the contact line and shared his assessment of the prospects for its development.

The participants of the meeting discussed in detail the future ways of American aid and the role of Congress in this process.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We are fighting for common values: freedom and democracy. Our victory will be decisive for the development of the situation in Europe and throughout the world. Continuation of such comprehensive support – defence and financial – is the guarantee of our victory over the aggressor.

Thank you for your visit to Ukraine. This is an important signal of support for our state and the entire Ukrainian people."

